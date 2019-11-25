Even more improvement coming to Radium Springs area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the seven natural wonders of Georgia is being restored back to its former glory.
Dougherty County Commissioners plan even more improvements to the Radium Springs area.
It suffered a lot of damage after the January 2017 tornadoes.
The first set of improvements is to the columns.
They'll mark the entrance point into the new trail that will be built in Radium Springs.
They’re two-stacked brick columns, but commissioners said they even want to put lights on top.
Creating a welcoming environment to attract people here and tourists.
“For the trail head, we had to go ahead and bring that because there’s a grant we got for $200,000 that’s expiring this year. So we had to go ahead and get that in place. For instance the pond out there, public works was able to utilize in house labor and get that dug themselves,” said Assistant County Administrator Scott Addison.
The columns would cost around $26,000 without the lights added in the cost.
The second improvement would be to repair the Spring Run Bridge at Radium Springs.
It would cost around $38,000.
Addison explains they do these parts separately to be able to use grants to fund the work.
More from Dougherty County Commission:
Some South Georgia governments are facing a new problem — they don’t seem to have any interest from people to join boards and committees.
There are different committees associated with Albany and Dougherty County commissions.
County commissioners are now talking about opening up committees to people who own businesses in the county, rather than solely being residents to be on a committee.
“This is probably the highest number of vacancies that we’ve had since I first started. We use an extensive process trying to fill these positions, so we’ll continuously ask for your support to help us fill the vacancies,” said County Clerk Jawahn Ware.
The residency requirement is up to the board of commissioners.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.