Editorial: Thank you SWGA for an amazing food drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is no denying the resiliency of Southwest Georgia.
And last week, we were reassured that there is no doubt that Southwest Georgia steps up for those in need.
Though saying thank you certainly comes as an understatement, we indeed have to say thank you.
WALB partnered up with our region’s new food bank, Feeding the Valley, last week to generate food for those that need assistance.
We witnessed people of all ages, pull into WALB to drop off non-perishable food items or donate monetarily over a three-day period.
As each day went by, we were more and more blown away as the totals kept surmounting.
We know in our hearts there were people that stopped by to make a contribution, that more than likely could have utilized the food or money themselves.
But that selfless, giving, Christlike attitude continued to take front and center.
With your help, we raised over 12,000 pounds of food and over $7,000 in monetary donations.
Thanks to you, many families will be able to eat and provide.
We all hear the negative chatter about our region, though some of it may be justified, no doubt there are many more positives that go unmentioned.
Let’s keep it going Southwest Georgia.
