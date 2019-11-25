Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for entering auto suspect

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in the community to lock up your valuables and lock your vehicle doors.
This comes after there were 11 entering autos reported to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.
The sheriff’s office says it happened in the area of North Penia Road and Highway 257 North.
Those reports include firearm thefts.
Investigators have identified a suspect and are looking for Kabrion Young, 19, of Cordele.
Young is facing entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property charges.
Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600.
