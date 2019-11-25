2 arrested in stolen car in Valdosta

VLADOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday night, about 2:30 in the morning, the owner of a stolen vehicle reported locating his car in the 1700 block of North Ashely Street.
An off-duty Valdosta PoliceDepartment (VPD) officer was in the area and quickly arrived on the scene and stop the vehicle before it could leave the area.
The vehicle was occupied by Anthony Dyal and Mordecai Lilley. Other VPD officers arrived on scene and officers were able to detain Dyal and Lilley without incident.
Officers located a handgun in the vehicle, which was reported stolen earlier this year.
Further investigation determined Lilley had an active arrest warrant in Florida for aggravated assault.
Both Dyal and Lilley were taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:
Dyal-
- Felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property
Lilley-
- Felony theft by receiving stolen property
- Felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime
- Felony fugitive from justice
“The victim, in this case, acted quickly which gave our officers the time needed to get these two criminals off of the street hold them accountable for their actions,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
