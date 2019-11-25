3 armed robbers sought by APD

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault that happened at the Havmor Food Store in the 2200 block of West Gordon Avenue, Sunday evening November 24, at 7:30.
When APD officers responded, the victim reported that three unknown men entered the business with guns then demanded money at gunpoint.
The suspects took a large sum of money from the business and fled the scene.
No arrests have been made in this incident.
If you supply information that leads to an arrest, you could earn a financial reward from Crimestoppers, at 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.