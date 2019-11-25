Driver air-lifted after Highway 82 wreck

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A car accident slowed traffic on Highway 82 in Lee County Monday morning about 9:00.
The accident backed up traffic coming from Dawson to Albany.
The Georgia State Patrol is working the accident, and so far WALB has learned that a young male driver was heading toward Albany when he lost control and overcorrected.
This caused his 2003 Ford Ranger to run off the road and overturn.
The driver was airlifted for medical treatment.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
