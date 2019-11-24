Tyreek Hill Foundation gives away 250 turkeys for Thanksgiving

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - One NFL superstar chose to come back to his hometown of Pearson, to give away free turkeys and it was just in time for Thanksgiving.
News spread fast about a special giveaway that took place Saturday at Pearson Elementary School.
NFL star, Tyreek Hill, used his foundation to give back to the community he grew up in.
“We are having a turkey giveaway, trying to give back to the community that I was raised in and to the people who helped and guide me and get to where I wanted to be in life,” Hill told WALB News 10.
One Pearson native, Lavonne Relford, said she is just grateful for the generous donation from the NFL star and his organization.
“It’s a blessing for them doing this, I’m just blessed that everything is going good in Atkinson County, and every parent needs help," Relford told us.
Hill shared that he was surprised himself about the number of people that showed up and the amount of support he received from the community.
“It’s amazing man because at first, I was like I didn’t think that many people would come out; but when everybody was telling me, ‘oh it’s a long line’ and I was like 'aww, thank you,” Hill told us.
Hill said that he grew up in a home where giving back was always something you did for those who helped you.
“Our community is very small, it’s very tough living down here, so I feel like with me having the platform that I got, I can use it and give back to the people who are in need. I’m just trying to give back to the community to show love,” Hill said.
Hill shared some of his favorite things to look forward to for the holidays.
“Cousins, aunties and uncles all being in one house laughing having a good time, just being a family man, hugging each other. That’s how I want my family to be at the end of the day,” He told us.
Hill said this is just the beginning and more community services are coming to Pearson and Kansas City from the Tyreek Hill Foundation.
“We just did a turkey drive in Kansas City, for the people in Kansas city. So we got a toy drive coming up in December. I’m going to do one in Pearson, Georgia and also in Kansas City and we are going to try to do a Gala in the offseason,” Hill told WALB News 10.
The foundation members said they bought over 200 turkeys for people in Pearson Saturday.
If you are interested in learning more about the Tyreek Hill Foundation, call (912) 381-3806.
