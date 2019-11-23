From near-record heat to below average temperatures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany hit a high temperature of 80° Saturday afternoon. That was 1° shy of the record (81°) set back in 2010. A cold front is moving through the region tonight. A northwesterly wind behind the front will usher in cooler and drier air. Tonight, mostly clear to clear skies as lows fall into the mid 40s.
Sunday will feature plenty of sun as highs only warm to near 60°. The cooler air continues into Monday with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. We’ll stay rain-free on Tuesday with highs near 70° under mostly sunny skies.
Showers are possible on Wednesday as another cold front pushes into the region. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Thanksgiving Day looks dry for now with highs near 70° under partly cloudy skies.
Friday and Saturday both look rain-free with highs in the upper 60s on Friday and mid 70s on Saturday.
