Weekend rain and cooler temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A split forecast for the weekend as a cold front slides across the region. From unseasonably warm and wet to unseasonably cool dry.
Isolated showers early Saturday become likely through the afternoon and evening. Overnight the front passes and ushers in drier and cooler air. Sunshine Sunday and Monday with lows in the 40s and highs low-mid 60s.
Ahead of the next front milder and wetter Tuesday into Wednesday. Not a big event but scattered showers return with highs low-mid 70s. The front stalls keeping a slight chance of rain Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Highs continue in the low 70s and lows low-mid 50s. low 70s.
