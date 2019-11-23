Southwell Health Rehabilitation Center gets residents new quilts for holiday season

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the holiday season which means the time for giving is here.
Residents at the Southwell Health & Rehabilitation Center in Adel received an early gift this holiday season, one that would keep them warm at night.
Eugene Dillard is from Hawkinsville and moved to Adel within recent years to attend the rehabilitation center. He said he looked under the Christmas tree earlier this month and didn’t see the surprising quilts coming.
“Different color on it, I can’t describe how beautiful it is,” Dillard described told us.
He talked about what he did when he got the surprising news.
“They said they are passing out quilts down there you better go get you one. So I went down and saw it and picked out one that I liked, it was nice,” Dillard told WALB News 10.
Mary Lindeman is the reason for the quilts. She is with CDH Partners, which is an architect firm in Marrietta.
She said when it came to redeveloping the Southwell Clinic, this rehabilitation center stood out differently.
“This one was special because it actually had a group of residents, who were long term residents of the facility, which was unusual for us,” Lindeman said.
Tift Regional’s community relations coordinator, Rachel Elizondo, said that Lindeman just wanted to give back with the help from other organizations; and giving all the residents a quilt did just that.
“Last week, we presented quilts to all 95 residents here at Southwell Health and Rehabilitation. We have this brand new facility and she really wanted like a house warming gift for all the residents,” Elizondo said.
Lindeman said one resident stood out the most to her.
“He picked the one he wanted. He kind of shuffled off to his room to put it with his things. It was very cute but you can tell it was exciting and it was just amazing,” Lindeman told WALB News 10.
Lindeman shared that she hopes all residents were satisfied with their gifts and hopes it leaves a memorable impression of her.
Eugene shared that his love for the place has grown.
“I was surprised to get it after I got it, I was so nice. I enjoyed it. I like it here, I enjoy being here,” Dillard shared with a smile.
Dillard said after receiving gifts like these, he can’t wait until the Christmas holiday.
Lindeman adds giving back is what makes Georgia such a great state, especially during this holiday season.
