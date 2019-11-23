Police warning residents to keep safety in mind while shopping

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As you prepare to do your Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping, Dougherty County Police want you to remember to put safety first.
When people are out shopping, they often think crooks are targeting purses and wallets. According to police, that’s not the only thing.
We’re told some criminals go after the gifts in your shopping bags and sometimes even your groceries.
Either way, they want you to stay on high alert at all times.
With Black Friday a week away, police are warning folks to always take the bare minimum.
Police said it’s never safe to keep large amounts of cash.
They believe you should only carry debit and credit cards.
They're encouraging folks to always be aware of your surroundings.
At night, remember to park in well-lit areas, close to your destination.
Police want everyone to shop in groups.
Also, remember to never leave any purses or wallets in your car.
Most importantly, police want you to remember your car is not a gun safe, as weapons don’t belong there.
Lastly, they said it’s never best to keep a loaded car full of shopping items.
“Take a break! Go home! You know...unload your presents and then go back out. A lot of these crimes that we see in Dougherty County or even the surrounding areas are crimes of opportunity,” said Sgt. David Flick, Dougherty County Police Department.
They also want you to take pictures of any pieces that you buy. This includes taking down serial numbers on all electronics.
Now whether a car is unlocked or lock, police said thieves can still break into your windows to get viewable items.
Police said it’s best to keep everything out of eye-sight.
The bottom line, they want you to remember safety starts with you.
