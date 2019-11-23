Miller Co. Middle School sees growth in testing

MILLER CO., Ga. (WALB) -Leaders at Miller County Middle School said their students reached a new milestone last school year.
We’re told the school is beating the odds after a huge setback in 2018.
School leaders said Hurricane Michael forced their students to be out of school for 13 days.
This means students weren’t learning during that time. Leaders said despite that, students still excelled and are now a top contender in the region.
School leaders said the school is judged on a College and Career Ready Performance Index.
It’s known as CCRPI and there are four components in that index: content mastery, closing the gap, progress, and readiness.
Leaders said Miller County Middle School improved in all of those areas.
The principal said they’re now in the top five schools, out of 27 middle schools in the area.
They had a 16-point increase in English and language arts.
Along with a four-point increase in math.
The principal said it was a community effort that led to a large number of students to academic achievement.
“Our collaborative relationship with Southwest Georgia RESA. We have our relationships with the local agencies here in the community. And I feel like the reason why we were successful is because it was a community effort. Everybody came together after the hurricane. People were on the same page. People were working hard,” said Cleve Roland, Principal at Miller County Middle School.
Principal Roland also said their goal for the year is to continue growth in all areas.
