Lee Co. residents curious about absentee ballots sent to homes

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Elections Supervisor said dozens of people went by her office Friday asking why they received an application for an absentee ballot to vote in the runoff.
Veronica Johnson said she spent a large part of her day answering dozens of people’s questions about the mysterious letters.
They were not sent out by the Elections Supervisor, but they are real applications for absentee ballots, with a stamped return envelope to the real Lee County Elections Office.
Johnson said people were concerned that it was some kind of scam leading up to the runoff for House 152.
It is legal, but Johnson said she does not know who mailed them.
“I have no idea. It is nothing illegal. Candidates have done it for years and years and years. It’s usually attached to somebody’s personal campaign material. But there is nothing illegal about it.”
But Johnson warns that if you are going to use the absentee ballot application, remember it has to go through the mail three times and must be completed by December 3.
If it is late, your vote will not count.
Early voting begins Monday morning at 8:15 a.m. at the elections office. They will be open until 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
