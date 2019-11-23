2 Calhoun State Prison officers arrested for trafficking drugs

CALHOUN CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two officers at Calhoun State Prison were arrested for violation of oath by a public officer and trafficking drugs inside the prison.
Chakeriah Fletcher, of Albany, was arrested Saturday and Temperess Johnson, of Cuthbert, was arrested Tuesday.
Both women are being charged for violation of oath by a public officer.
Fletcher is also being charged with:
- Trading with inmates without consent of a warden or superintendent
- Giving to or possession by inmates of prohibited items - felony
Johnson is also being charged with:
- Crossing a guard line with weapons, liquor
- Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine
