Boston Police Department moves forward with full staff

BOSTON, Ga. (WALB) - People who live in the City of Boston might feel a little bit safer these days.
Although he shared he’s not sure for how long, the Mayor of Boston said that at one point, they were without any officers in the department.
He said they had officers that quit and that were fired, but mentioned that the department was never officially closed.
The Boston Police Department shared that they are in a good place and they’ve been up and running for months, at full staff.
“They didn’t have a Chief. There was a full-time officer that was here," said Charles Pettus, Chief of the Boston Police Department.
He was the only one when the current Chief of Police Charles Pettus took over his position in the summer.
“They weren’t doing anything that wasn’t what needed to be done. There were just lots of areas that needed to be improved," said Pettus.
Pettus shared that when he started, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office was helping to ensure the safety of Boston residents.
“The officer that was employed by the City of Boston handled the majority of stuff during the day when he was here. He was on call the entire time if anything major happened and he needed to come back," said Pettus.
So when he took over, Pettus said they immediately began putting updates in place. Something frequent visitor, Jim McCauley said did not go unnoticed.
“I had made the comment that evidently somebody is putting some money into trying to make this community safer," said McCauley.
Pettus shared that they got new body camera systems and implemented new procedures.
They were back at full staff with himself and three other officers, just weeks after he was hired.
“To try to develop this community, to get people to come here and shop, I think it’s a very wise investment," said McCauley.
Although McCauley said he never really felt unsafe, he shared that he thinks the new officers and updates will be good for the community.
“There’s always going to be areas for improvement. That’s just life but we work every day to be a department that the city, the citizens, and we can all be proud to be a member of and a part of. We’re all a team," said Pettus.
The chief shared that moving forward, they are hoping to continue building a relationship with the community.
He wants the people of Boston to know that they are here to ensure that they feel safe and protected.
