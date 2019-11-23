Victim identified as Albany police continue to investigate suspicious death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 400 block of South Audubon Drive, according to Coroner Michael Fowler.
Pong Hughes, 78, was found dead with two gunshot wounds to her chest Friday evening, according to police.
We have limited information at this time and police said more information about Hughes’ death will be available from the coroner’s office after an autopsy has been completed.
It is still an active scene. We have a crew headed to the scene, we will continue to update as more information comes in.
