Woman dies in Lowndes Co. house fire

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - A house fire in Lowndes County left one woman dead on the 100 block of Bernice Drive Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Sharon Holland was found dead in the home, according to Capt., Stryde Jones.
When Lowndes County Fire Department arrived on the scene, the home was fully in flames, according to Lowndes County Spokesperson, Paige Dukes.
Dukes said reports confirmed that the fire started in the kitchen.
Jones said no foul play is expected.
