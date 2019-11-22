Wild Adventures celebrates ‘Day of Thanks’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is providing free tickets to those who risk their lives and serve the public.
This year for their annual Day of Thanks campaign, they are offering free tickets to first responders, teachers, military personnel and now their families.
Park officials and their mascot stopped by the Valdosta Fire Department to give the group their tickets in person.
Devasio Johnson, with the Valdosta Fire Department, said he’s thankful and grateful to see Wild Adventures acknowledging their work.
“This job, I think you have to have the heart for it. It’s not about the money. It’s about being caring and caring about others. Most of the guys here are humanitarians at heart so we just like helping people and being there for the public," said Johnson.
Johnson shared that he and his family go to Wild Adventures all the time.
He said he knows they will be excited to make another trip, courtesy of the park.
The Day of Thanks celebration is set to take place on Nov. 29 through December 1.
