Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds, sunshine and seasonably warm 70s across SWGA Thursday afternoon. Tonight fair and cool lows upper 40s.
Clouds thicken Friday but still dry with seasonably warm low-mid 70s. Isolated showers early Saturday become widespread through the afternoon and evening. Rain ends late as a cold front slides through ushering in drier and cooler air.
Briefly cooler as highs drop into the 60s and lows into the low 40s Sunday and Monday. Warmer 70s and the next round of rain Wednesday. Drier and 70s hold Thanksgiving Day.
