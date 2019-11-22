Week 2 of playoffs: Friday night football scores and schedules

Week 2 of playoffs: Friday night football scores and schedules
The Locker Room Report (Source: WALB)
By John Barron and Paige Dauer | November 22, 2019 at 6:27 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 6:27 PM

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features Lee County trying to fend off the Creekside Seminoles. As Lee County has claimed their third region title, they look to walk right past the Seminoles and fine the next round in the playoffs. But, the Seminoles are a team to watch for, although a 7-4 record, Creekside took down Alpharetta 28-0, making them a potential threat.

John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Creekside @ Lee County

GHSA:

  • Norcross @ Lowndes
  • Colquitt County @ Parkview
  • Valdosta @ John’s Creek
  • Coffee @ Mays
  • Americus-Sumter @ Sandy Creek
  • North Hall @ Crisp County
  • Cook @ GAC
  • Pepperell @ Thomasville
  • Brooks County @ Rockmart
  • Fitzgerald @ Callaway
  • Schley County @ Marion County
  • Wilcox County @ Pelham
  • Turner County @ Mitchell County
  • ECI @ Clinch County
  • Chattahoochee County @ Irwin County

GISA:

  • Terrell Academy @ Brentwood
  • Tiftarea @ Heritage
  • Southland @ John Milledge Academy
  • Deerfield-Windsor @ Valwood

LAST WEEK’S HIGHLIGHTS:

PREVIOUS SCORES:

Meet some of the SWGA coaches

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.