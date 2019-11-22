Week 2 of playoffs: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - This week’s Game of the Week features Lee County trying to fend off the Creekside Seminoles. As Lee County has claimed their third region title, they look to walk right past the Seminoles and fine the next round in the playoffs. But, the Seminoles are a team to watch for, although a 7-4 record, Creekside took down Alpharetta 28-0, making them a potential threat.