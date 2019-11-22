Valdosta Mayor talks bringing gambling to community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta’s Mayor is speaking out about the possibility of bringing gambling to the city.
Mayor of Valdosta, John Gayle shared that he actually invited that committee to the area.
He said they were coming to get the input of the people in South Georgia about the possibility of bringing gambling to the state.
For Valdosta, they specifically talked about destination resorts, which would be resorts that include in-house gambling.
The mayor said this industry could make Valdosta an even bigger attraction for North Florida and South Georgia.
“Our legislators are always looking for ways to get their hands on more money. Of course, they’re selling the fact that the money would be used for healthcare, education, and a lessening of property tax burdens. That was there main selling pitch," said Gayle.
He said he’s not a proponent of gambling himself, but he is a proponent of increased tax revenue.
The mayor shared that voters would decide on it before it could become a reality.
He explained that a destination resort could represent an economic impact similar to what Valdosta State University brings to the area.
Gayle also shared that this is something that would become a reality down the line, not necessarily in the near future.
