12U Pop Warner Warriors prepping for region playoffs

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The theme of the U12 Warriors, road to Disney.
Now, there are a few road blocks in the way, that is region playoffs, before they can get to Nationals.
And this team, they tell me they’re up for the challenge.
“We feel more motivated, because we know we’re getting to the point where we want to get," said tackle, Devon Jackson.
And they'll be one step closer this Saturday, as they take on Florida's Pine Hill.
“We been hitting each other for so long, we’re just ready to hit somebody else,” said center, Napu Cruz.
After an undefeated regular season, the 13-0 Warriors continue to inch closer to their ultimate goal.
“All to one goal, we just want to go down to Disney and win a championship," said Cruz.
Head Coach Sean Tanksley told us it starts by focusing on the details.
“One day at a time, one game at a time, one practice at a time. Focus on what’s in front of us,” said Tanksley.
Jackson told us wanting to make history, fuels this team.
“We’ve got to play harder and keep practicing and get more better and better so we can win,” said Jackson.
And hopefully, they'll be 14-0 by Saturday.
