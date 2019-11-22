Tifton offering free sweet potatoes for everyone

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With Thanksgiving being a week away, some families were able to save a few bucks on some fresh produce this year.
Several families will have food this Thanksgiving thanks to the Society of St. Andrew who gave out fresh food, like green bell peppers and sweet potatoes, to those families in need.
Sandi Newman, the program’s director, told us they picked and distributed 10,000 pounds of produce.
“St. Andrew is a hunger-relief organization. We work with farmers that produce access produce and this morning, we are giving them out to the community in Tifton. And we have representatives here from the Salvation Army and a number of local churches and food pantries, and we like to give it out to local folks so that they can take it home, prepare it for their families and also share with their neighbors," Newman said.
She said they are always looking for new farmers and volunteers to work with to help fight hunger one vegetable at a time.
