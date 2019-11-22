Semi load of pine straw ignites in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after midnight Thursday, the Valdosta Fire Department was called to a burning semi-trailer at Lee Street and Central Avenue in the city, according to Chief James Clinkscales.
Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a tractor-trailer hauling bales of pine straw with fire showing at the front of the trailer.
By 12:40 a.m., fire units had the fire under control. It took crews several hours to unload the trailer and do a thorough check of its contents.
More than 700 bales of pine straw had to be unloaded from the trailer by fire personnel.
The fire was extinguished and all units cleared the incident at 5:50 a.m.
There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
