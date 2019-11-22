Second Harvest Food Bank to provide more than 45,000 meals

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest Food Bank is expanding its Thanksgiving initiative to provide more than 45,000 meals to families across South Georgia.
This year, the food bank is expanding beyond Valdosta, to a second location in Thomasville.
Between the two cities, they plan to serve more than 2,700 households.
Second Harvest Spokesperson, Eliza McCall said they’ve wanted to expand the event for years, but things like Hurricane Michael have interrupted the process.
She said they’re happy to be able to serve the community in this way.
“They’re there because they truly need it. No one wakes up at 5:30 in the morning for a box of food that doesn’t truly need it. It’s wonderful for us because we get to help them have a sense of normalcy from the day-to-day being in need," said McCall.
If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, the event is open to everyone.
All you have to do is fill out a form and they will provide you with a 20-pound box that may feed a family of four, for up to a week.
The events will take place at Thomas County Central High School on Saturday and Valdosta High School on Tuesday.
Both start at 8 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.
