Richard Jewell’s colleague remembers ‘96 Olympic bombing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man who was on the scene moments after the Centennial Park bombing in Atlanta speaks out 23 years after the incident.
He says his whole 1996 Olympic experience was incredible.
Security guard, Richard Jewell found the bomb.
He was named the lead suspect, then cleared and was never charged.
Next month, a biopic about Jewell will be in theaters.
The film “Richard Jewell” is planned for a U.S. release on December 13.
Terrifying, amazing and incredible is how Travis Webb remembers his time working during the games.
He shared memories of minutes after the bombing and his thoughts about his former colleague, Richard Jewell.
"I remembered arriving at the scene after the bombing happened it was just pandemonium and a lot of officers just left their posts and ran home out of fear.”
Travis Webb worked as a corporate account manager for a security company, safeguarding the 1996 games.
He says they had a good relationship and Webb even drove Jewell home once before.
“He wanted to become a police officer and he would literally tell anybody who would listen so we affectionately nicked named him ‘super-cop’," says Webb.
Webb says investigators named Jewell their first suspect after the bombing.
Webb said he never thought that Jewell did the crime.
He said he believes investigators had a different narrative and asked many questions about Jewell.
“All of them were about him (Jewell). They had already decided who it was, the first person who made note of the package before it exploded,” said Webb.
Webb also says he told investigators that he thinks Jewell lacks the knowledge to create such a precision explosive.
Webb says he hasn’t spoken to Jewell since before the bombing.
“I remember seeing the footage of his mother on the balcony yelling to the reporters to leave her son alone and my heart sank it was gut-wrenching to watch them go through that.”
Webb says haunting images still followed him after the games.
“I was one of those people that was driving down the road and looking at garbage bags waiting to be picked up thinking ‘Is there a bomb in there?’”
A pipe-bomb loaded with nails exploded during the Olympic games.
Reports say Eric Rudolph was later convicted of placing the bomb.
It happened during a free concert with at least 50,000 people there.
Albany native, Alice Hawthorne, 44, died and more than 100 others were injured.
Webb says he fully plans to watch the Clint Eastwood film debuting next month.
Webb is now retired.
Richard Jewell died in 2007 at his Woodbury County home.
