Phoebe CEO shares progress on strategic plan

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hospital leaders said this week that they are making progress on two portions of their “Phoebe Focus” strategic plan.
Phoebe President and CEO Scott Steiner said that his team has hired an organization to begin work on an initiative that aims to keep all Phoebe Putney Health System patients safe at all times.
The goal is to become a “high-reliability organization,” a process that promotes having zero patient harm.
Patient harm involves something preventable like giving a patient the wrong medicine.
The organization Phoebe contracted out with will train all Phoebe employees over the next 2.5 years.
Steiner said the goal is for everyone to be completely focused on getting the right patient the right care at the right time.
"We're trying to change the culture, versus a new program," Steiner said. "This is the way of life that we're going to live and the way we're going to care for our community."
All 5,000 people who work with Phoebe will go through about 12 hours of training on how to reduce patient harm.
That includes doctors, leadership and volunteers as well.
Right now, leaders at Phoebe Putney Health System are also scouting out places to put new outpatient care centers.
Steiner announced plans to expand its outpatient care network when Phoebe announced its new strategic plan back in August.
Steiner said his team is looking at three potential sites right now for new urgent or community care clinics.
They are looking at locations on Highway 19 in Lee County and Dawson and Gillionville roads in Dougherty County.
Steiner said having more outpatient care options can help lower unnecessary emergency room visits.
“From I want to go to the emergency room to, for certain things you still will, but for certain things you’re going to go to a different care site,” he said. “Maybe it be urgent care or community care, and it’s going to cost you a fraction of what it would at the hospital.”
Steiner said the goal is to open five new outpatient care centers in the next five years.
He said they expect at least two new centers to open by the end of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.