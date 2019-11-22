UPDATE: Lowndes school bus crash victim identified

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that a person was killed Friday morning when a car collided with a school bus.
It happened about 6:30 a.m. on a fog-shrouded GA Highway 38, near mile marker 20 between Naylor and Valdosta.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday morning, the Georgia State Patrol issued a release identifying the victim of the wreck.
“The driver of the Sport Utility Vehicle did not survive the crash,” the release read. “The driver’s name was Christina Gurka from Lakeland, GA. There was a one-year-old child in the backseat of the Sport Utility Vehicle properly restrained that was not injured. All the kids on the bus were transported to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment."
The car ran into the rear of the school bus near Delmar Road, said Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash.
The GSP said 13 students were on the bus.
