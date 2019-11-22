National Peanut Research Lab celebrates anniversary

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) -The National Peanut Research Lab in Dawson celebrated its 50th anniversary on Friday.
U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue was there and got a tour of the lab.
Also, in attendance was Rep. Sanford Bishop and Dr. Chavonda Young, the USDA ag research service administrator.
This was Perdue’s first time at the lab and he said he was impressed with all the practical research that is being done at the facility.
“The smaller buildings we saw were warehouses," Perdue said. “We have to store peanuts in warehouses and the climate control in that is very important for humidity. How you run the fans, how you care for those peanuts as they are stored depends on what kind of quality will come our when they are used in all of our wonderful candies."
WALB’s Karla Heath-Sands sang the National Anthem at the event.
