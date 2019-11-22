More clouds but dry on Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Friday South Georgia! We’re continuing to see fog, dense at times, in areas along and east of I-75. You may want to factor in some extra time if you’re commuting in these areas. It should lift by mid to late morning. It’s not as chilly heading out with readings in the mid to upper 40s. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 70s.