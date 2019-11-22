More clouds but dry on Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Friday South Georgia! We’re continuing to see fog, dense at times, in areas along and east of I-75. You may want to factor in some extra time if you’re commuting in these areas. It should lift by mid to late morning. It’s not as chilly heading out with readings in the mid to upper 40s. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday morning is looking mainly dry right now, although I can’t rule out a stray shower or two. The highest rain chances arrive by the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Rain is likely with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Around 0.50″ or less of rain is expected. Highs in the mid 70s.
Behind the front, a north and northwest wind will usher in cooler and drier weather on Sunday. Expect sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.
We’ll see the dry weather continue into Monday and Tuesday. The next chance of rain heads our way on Wednesday.
Thanksgiving Day is looking mainly dry for now with highs near 70.
