Law enforcement hits the streets in Dougherty Co. to catch distracted drivers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On July 1, 2018, it became illegal in the state of Georgia to hold your cell phone in your hand while driving. For the last two days, all of the Dougherty County law enforcement agencies worked together on an operation, targeting distracted driving, especially those texting or holding phones behind the wheel.
It was another busy day for all of the Dougherty County law enforcers.
Operation Hands-Free targetted drivers with their phones in their hands.
In just two days, they wrote 230 citations and made four arrests.
“There’s been an ample amount of time for it to register with people that they can’t do this. So at this point, there are so many flagrant violations,” said Capt. Craig Dodd with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
And Operation Hands-Free targeted those flagrant violators.
“It can be eating, it can be on the telephone, it can be putting on makeup. Any of these things are distracted driving. But today we are mainly on hands-free,” explained Capt. Ken Faust, who is also with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
With the Thanksgiving holidays coming up next week and the number of people on South Georgia roads expected to increase dramatically, law enforcement wanted to make a dramatic statement to get Dougherty County drivers off their phones.
“It’s just something we got to do. It’s just been too many accidents involving cell phone violations and too many people killed involving cell phone violations,” said Dodd.
The Governors Office of Highway safety said that in 2017 there were 3,600 car crashes with 1,500 injuries and 15 people killed on Dougherty County roads.
National safety experts said that 25 percent of all crashes are related to cell phones or distracted driving.
Dougherty County law enforcement said you’ve been warned and now they are issuing citations.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.