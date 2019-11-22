Game of the Week; Creekside @ Lee County

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Some coaches call it phase three, I call it win or go home.
The Trojans said it’s all or nothing, because they’re fighting for the three peat.
The Trojans host Creekside for the second round of the playoffs.
Making this the 12th home playoff game in the last three seasons for lee County.
Friday night, also marks the first meeting between the Trojans and Seminoles.
Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said they need to be on their A game to survive to see another round.
“They’ve got a lot of speed on defense, they play a lot of man coverage and we’re going to have to do a really good job of executing our game plan, because if you make a mistake they can really rally and get to the football and make you pay," said Fabrizio. “So, we’re going to have to do a really good job being efficient, executing on offense. Defensively, we’re going to have to do a great job of limiting big plays. We’ve got big expectations, here at Lee County. We talk a lot about that during the off season and really during the season, and you have to embrace those expectations. It’s a great thing, it’s a tradition we have here. The success we’ve had, especially recently. But, by the same token this team is going to have to earn everything that it gets.”
Fabrizio said this is the healthiest team they’ve had all year, so they’re hoping they can dominate on all three phases.
Kick off is scheduled for 7:30.
