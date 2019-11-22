Ga. rhino travels cross-country for special project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Go west, young rhino.
One of Chehaw’s Black Rhinoceroses, Dubya, was transferred to the Tanganyika Wildlife Park near Wichita, Kansas this week.
The 19-year-old rhino was selected for breeding by a global Southern Black Rhino sustainability program.
The goal of the program is to maintain a genetically diverse captive population and enhance the conservation of the species in the wild. This is one of several significant conservation programs to which Chehaw contributes.
Chehaw is still home to Dubya’s half-brother, Sam Houston. Guests can see him on exhibit during zoo hours and participate in rhino feedings on the weekends. Both Sam and Dubya arrived at Chehaw in 2005 from Fort Worth, Texas.
Moving a rhino over 1,000 miles involves a great deal of coordination between several organizations, Chehaw officials said. Over the past few months, zookeepers have trained Dubya to voluntarily enter a specially designed crate to ease his stress as much as possible on moving day.
Rhinos are naturally cautious and flighty animals, noticing almost imperceptible changes to their environment, so this was an especially impressive accomplishment.
Dubya and his special traveling crate were lifted by a forklift provided by Sunbelt Rentals, into a climate-controlled trailer. After a long journey, he was safely unloaded at his new home in Kansas Wednesday afternoon.
Populations of black rhino declined dramatically in the 20th century at the hands of European hunters and settlers. Between 1960 and 1995, black rhino numbers dropped by 98 percent, to less than 2,500.
Since then, the species has made a tremendous comeback from the brink of extinction.
Thanks to persistent conservation efforts, black rhino numbers have doubled from their historic low 20 years ago to between 5,042 and 5,455 today. However, the black rhino is still considered critically endangered, and much work remains to bring the numbers up to even a fraction of what it once was and to ensure that it stays there.
Wildlife crime, in this case, poaching and black-market trafficking of rhino horn, continues to plague the species and threaten its recovery, Chehaw officials said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.