Emiley Foy named as 2019 Heisman High School Scholarship State Winner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Some big news coming out of Deerfield-Windsor this afternoon.
The Knights very own Emiley Foy, was named as the Wendy’s Heisman State Winner for the state of Georgia.
This is huge achievement, as Foy was selected out of thousands of student-athletes.
She has currently won a 500 dollar scholarship.
But, if she’s chosen as a national finalist, she’ll receive a 5000 dollar scholarship, and a trip to New York City to attend the 2019 Heisman trophy ceremony.
