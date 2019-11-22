DPH South Health District talks vaccination safety

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - From 2011 to 2017, childhood vaccinations have decreased 7.8 percent across the state of Georgia, for children under the age of two.
A statistic that public health officials said may be the result of unchecked information floating around online.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, vaccination rates in the South Health District have remained remotely the same.
Despite state trends, vaccinations throughout areas like Tift, Ben Hill, Lanier and Lowndes counties have remained above the state average.
Remona Thomas works for the South Health District Department of Public Health.
She said this may be a result of their reassuring the people of the area that vaccinations are safe and the best way to keep the public safe.
Thomas explains that their offices have not seen many questioning vaccine usages in the district.
“I would just provide you the literature about the vaccine that you’re going to get and let you know that they are safe. They’ve been studied and they’ve been recommended by a group of medical professionals," said Thomas.
Thomas said there has been research done nationwide on vaccinations.
She explained that it has been made clear that vaccinations are effective and safe.
