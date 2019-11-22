Berrien homicide under investigation

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Wednesday homicide that happened in Nashville is under investigation, by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
It happened at a home on Harnage Road off North Coffee Road, according to Rob Loverin, Berrien County coroner.
The coroner said the victim’s family has been notified but the victim’s identity has not been released.
WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
