APD looking for ‘known gang member’ on state probation violation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a “known gang member” that is wanted on a state probation violation.
Steven Montrell Williams, aka Steven Montrell Parks, is suspect in multiple forgery cases, APD said.
He is known to drive different vehicles to banks in the area, according to APD.
Williams is described as 6′0 and weighs 169 pounds.
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132 or Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.