APD looking for ‘known gang member’ on state probation violation

APD looking for ‘known gang member’ on state probation violation
Steven Montrell Williams (Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team | November 22, 2019 at 4:01 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 4:25 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a “known gang member” that is wanted on a state probation violation.

Steven Montrell Williams, aka Steven Montrell Parks, is suspect in multiple forgery cases, APD said.

He is known to drive different vehicles to banks in the area, according to APD.

Williams is described as 6′0 and weighs 169 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132 or Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Steven Montrell Williams AKA “Steven Montrell Parks” Height: 6’0 Weight: 169 Known Gang Member Wanted on a...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.