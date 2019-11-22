Albany Utilities not connected to organization advertising energy assistance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is debunking a major rumor regarding utilities.
City officials told WALB they are in no way connected to an organization advertising energy assistance in the Good Life City.
Employees with Albany Utilities reported dozens of customers lined up outside government offices in downtown Albany Friday morning.
Albany Utilities said customers claimed someone called them to say they could get a $3,000 credit on their utility bills.
Albany leaders said this is not an initiative affiliated with Albany Utilities.
The city released the following statement:
“Albany Utilities’ official correspondence is by mail with the City of Albany logo located on the document. Albany Utilities does not contact customers by phone about accounts. If you are contacted by someone that presents themselves as an Albany Utility representative calling about your account, we encourage you to discontinue the call immediately.”
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.