Albany man still looking for answers 38 days after brother’s disappearance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Family members of an Albany man are still looking for answers after over a month after he went missing.
With the holidays approaching, David Starling, Robert’s brother, said that since his disappearance in early October, the family just hasn’t been the same.
“We can’t find my brother in 38 days. We haven’t seen him. By this time, he would have been home,” Starling told us.
He shared that a lot has changed.
“It has changed a lot. We are making plans, we are going to get together for the holidays but it’s hard to come together with everyone, and you know, you still have someone that isn’t there,” Starling said.
Curtis Roberts was last seen in East Albany where a witness said he might have fallen in a holding pond.
However, Roberts was not found.
Starling recalls bonding with his brother.
“You know, he would be sitting on the porch or something in the back. I go over there now, nobody back there but me, it’s a bad feeling. We spoke to him like that Friday before that weekend and that was the last time I had actually spoken to him. And I haven’t spoken to him since,” Starling said.
Starling said his family used to live in East Albany and believes his brother may have walked in that area before he disappeared.
“We moved from the Eastside and we were living more so over there in the Moultrie Road area, and he would take a walk. I would go where he is, I would go find him and bring him back home. But this time, I went looking for him and haven’t found him yet," Starling told us.
Starling said Albany police haven’t given up and he still has high hopes in finding his brother.
“They said they were still working and haven’t dropped the case and I’m just hoping to God that it helps and does make a difference,” Starling told us.
Starling comes from a big family of six sisters and five brothers, but all of his brothers have since passed away.
He and Curtis are the last two boys of the siblings.
“We talked to each other about that, we talked about we were the last two. I called him my ‘last jump shot,” Starling told us.
Starling said he just wants closure for him and his family this holiday season.
“I wish that someone if you know something, say something," Starling told WALB News 10.
