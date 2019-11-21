Woman pistol-whipped in Dougherty Co. armed robbery, 3 men on the run

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - A recent armed robbery in Dougherty County has police on high alert.
Investigators said three men are on the run after hitting a vape shop owner in the head while demanding money.
It happened earlier this month, but Dougherty County Police Department wants everyone to be on the lookout.
Police are also telling people to remember their safety to prevent from being an easy target.
“It’s unreal, insensible. We have to go to the Lord for protection,” said John Ricks Sr., a concerned resident.
Ricks was shocked after he learned that a woman was robbed at gunpoint at Kitty’s Flea Market in broad daylight.
After living in Albany for over 30 years, he wants criminals to stop the madness now.
“What do you think you’re getting out of this?” said Ricks.
According to Dougherty County Police, Akeem Jackson and two other men went to an owner’s vape shop in the flea market and got away with a small handbag, a debit card and cash.
Detectives said Jackson even called the victim.
“Received a telephone call asking if she was still open. She stated yes, she was,” said Sgt. David Flick with the Dougherty County Police Department.
Minutes later, that’s when detectives said Jackson showed up, pulled his gun out and demanded money from the clerk.
Police said Jackson shopped there before.
But it gets worse.
“At some point, she was pistol-whipped by the suspect,” said Flick.
Police said Jackson hit the woman in the head and took off in a two-door Mustang with two others.
“Sheriff’s office units were able to get behind the vehicle, however, when it turned in to the mobile home park, they lost sight of it,” explained Flick.
Now that the men are still on the run and the holidays are approaching, police are sending a strong message to the community.
“If you’ve got someone that approaches you with a weapon, whether you’re shopping or you’re a store clerk, the first thing you need to do is comply,” said Flick.
Investigators said never keep large amounts of cash in your possession, but most importantly, do everything to protect yourself.
Ricks said for those who think committing this crime is OK, your misdeeds will always catch up with you.
“You’re not getting anyplace. You’re only looking for destruction on your own behalf,” said Ricks.
Detectives said if you see Jackson or know anything about this case, you should report it to Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS immediately, that number is (229) 436-TIPS.
We’re told once caught, all three men could face a minimum of armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.
Most importantly though, police want you to remember your safety during this holiday season.
