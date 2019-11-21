Wilcox Co. deputy arrested for violation of oath, narcotics

WILCOX CO., Ga. (WALB) - Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers arrested Deputy James Carlile Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for violation of oath of office and other narcotics-related charges, according to a Facebook post by the department.
The arrest was a result of a narcotics investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office. Carlile was off-duty during the time of the arrest.
The drug investigator became aware of the deputies’ involvement during a separate narcotics investigation, according to the post.
Carlile is being charged with:
- Conspiracy to purchase narcotics
- Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction
- Violation of oath of office
“Drug use will not be tolerated by any citizens but our law enforcement officers will be held to higher standards,” said Sheriff Robert Rodgers.
