What to know about the suspicious white van reported across Albany

Now, another sighting led to a false child abduction report.
Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley wants anyone who sees a white GMC van to let the police know.
“Really suspicious actually, because you never know who’s in it or what they’re trying to do,” said Rony Holmes.
Originally from Florida, Rony Holmes said he didn’t expect what police are calling a suspicious white van to be terrorizing the city.
“No. No. Especially not in a small town like Albany,” Holmes said.
The Albany Police Department first warned the city about the white van on Oct. 19. Saying, “Two children say they saw a white male in a white van in the Nottingham/Gail Avenue area near their bus stop.”
“There have been numerous reports not just in Albany, but in Southwest Georgia,” said APD Chief Michael Persley.
Reports of a suspicious white van continued Tuesday when a juvenile told police he thought a child had been kidnapped. APD said the report turned out to be false, but they do want to speak with the driver of this white GMC van.
“We need to be more vigilant and look at the activity. Because we can be so focused on a white van that we miss a more known threat right in front of us,” Persley said.
Persley said while thankfully a child wasn’t kidnapped, the reports of a suspicious van are still alarming.
He said there are many white vans out there. But to watch for one that may be driving slowly in one neighborhood at a time or anything out of the norm. And to especially talk with your kids.
“Don’t accept rides from everybody. Don’t accept candy or gifts from strangers because everybody’s not kind,” said Persley.
Chief Persley said parents should make sure they’ve downloaded their school system apps.
It will send you alerts if there are ever any updates or warnings about any suspicious activities.
Prosecutors urging parents to talk with kids about false claims
Prosecutors said they believe a 10-year-old child made an alleged false kidnapping claim.
Attorneys said now is the time for parents to teach children the repercussions of this.
We’re told any child between ages 6 and 16, can still go to court for a false claim.
Prosecutors said falsely reporting a crime and falsely given a statement are separate chargeable offenses.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said if you call the police saying a crime happened intentionally when it didn’t, it’s a misdemeanor by law.
Prosecutors said making a false statement during the course of an investigation is a felony offense.
Edwards said a prosecutor is assigned to these juvenile court cases, once a petition is filed by an investigating officer.
Right now, we're told no petitions have been filed in this particular case, but if there were, the case would be heard by a juvenile judge.
The district attorney said it’s time to have a sit-down conversation with all children about reporting the truth.
“We don’t want them to be discouraged from reporting this, but just report the truth. Make sure they understand that the truth is what we need and the truth is what they must report. And they should report if there’s actually someone that is trying to come after them or approach them,” said Edwards.
Edwards adds falsely reporting a crime could mean 12 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
For making a false statement, a person could face up to $1,000 in fines and up to five years in prison.
Again, it’s important for children and parents to know these allegations could bring serious punishment to kids and adults.
