Valdosta community teaches students to dress for success

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta leaders are working to inspire the youth and teaching them to dress for success.
Amar Thomas is just one of the hundreds of students at J.L. Newbern Middle School learning about how to tie a tie during the school’s dress for success event.
“I picked out a tie but I didn’t want the long one. I wanted a bowtie because it looks better," said Thomas.
Thomas and the rest of the group had hundreds of ties of all shapes, sizes, and colors to choose from with several mentors to help them navigate the tying process.
“You can just see the glow on their faces when you’re showing them how to tie a tie. Their face just lights up, like ‘Oh, I did it. I know how to do it now,'" said volunteer, Derrick Carter.
Carter is with the local chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was just one of many mentors that came out, hoping to make a difference and teach the students a lesson they might take with them for the rest of their lives.
“The moment while they’re tying their tie, they’ll think back. ‘Man, I learned this when I was a little kid. So now I can actually do it.’ They can feel a sense of pride," said Carter.
He shared that teaching them to tie a tie wasn’t his only goal.
“Looking at some of these young men here who may not have fathers, being able to share that moment with them, to say, ‘hey, somebody actually cares about me to take the time to show me how to tie a tie,'" said Carter.
A tie wasn’t the only thing the mentors and organizers wanted the students to take home.
With an array of men from a variety of backgrounds, Valdosta Councilwoman, Vivian Miller-Cody said she was also hoping to offer a little inspiration.
“There is a sky they can reach for. They can be our next principal. They can be our next attorney. They can be the next doctor. They can be our next president. So all they have to do is have a dream," said organizer, Miller-Cody.
She said the entire event was made possible by the volunteers and those who donated all the ties from all over.
“For that again, I say ‘thank you to everyone who reached out to help us accomplish this goal.’ From the bottom of my heart, I say, ‘thank you,'" said Miller-Cody.
Event organizers hope they will be able to host this event multiple times a year.
