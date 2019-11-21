Valdosta community encourages unity against HIV/AIDS

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With over 35 million people living with HIV and 35 million lives lost, public health leaders are encouraging the community to unite in the face of HIV and AIDS epidemics.
The South Heath district hosted its proclamation reading and candlelight vigil for those affected by the disease.
Officials are encouraging the community to unite against the disease, to show support for those living with HIV and AIDS, and to commemorate the lives lost in the fight.
Althea Daniels with the South Health District said it’s all part of an early acknowledgment of World AIDS Day on December 1.
She said the day is not only for people who are living with HIV and AIDS.
“I want you to remain HIV negative. Just because you are negative today, does not mean that you will be HIV negative tomorrow. I would say engage in safer sex practices, make sure you have proper condom usage, make sure you are getting tested on a regular basis. Usually, we recommend every six months to a year," said Daniels.
Daniels said it is important to always be aware of your status.
She shared that they offer free HIV testing at every county health department in the South District.
