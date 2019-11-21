4 SWGA school districts awarded funds for school improvement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia schools can now pay for much-needed improvements.
The Georgia Department of Education awarded $3.6 million in Rural Resource Grants to school districts across the state.
Four school districts in the WALB viewing area will receive funds from the state.
Miller County Elementary School, Quitman County Elementary School, Bishop Hall Charter School, which is a Thomas County School and Harper Elementary School, which is part of Thomasville City Schools, were all awarded funding.
“We know rural schools often face unique resource gaps that make it difficult to provide the strongest possible educational experience for students, Richard Woods, state superintendent, said. "Through our Rural Resource Grants, we are leveraging federal funds to provide additional resources to impact the classroom in rural school districts.”
A total of nine school districts will get the funding.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.