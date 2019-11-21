SWGA school districts awarded funding to expand fine arts education

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Education is awarding a total of $270,000 to rural school districts to help expand fine arts education.
Seven school districts in the WALB viewing area were among 19 school systems to get the funding.
The schools will receive stART grants. The grants can be used to “to create or expand arts initiatives that significantly improve students’ access to the arts," the Department of Education said in a release.
“We know that the fine arts provide significant academic and non-academic benefits for all students,” Richard Woods, state school superintendent, said. “Arts education helps children develop language and fine-motor skills. It keeps them engaged in their education. It equips them with the creativity, ingenuity, and resilience needed to succeed in the modern workforce. At the Georgia Department of Education, we are committed to providing the resources necessary to provide fine arts opportunities to all students.”
