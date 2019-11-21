School district hosts special Thanksgiving meal while supporting local farmers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every student in Dougherty County Schools will get a special Thanksgiving meal Thursday.
A meal that a lot of students wouldn’t get otherwise and the school system is making sure the meal is healthy, while also supporting local farmers.
School Nutritional Director, Blaine Allen, said the district just bought hundreds of pounds of collard greens and sweet potato sticks.
“Make sure we stimulate our local economy. And the way we do that is purchasing through Flint River Fresh. And also, too, just kind of giving some of our smaller farmers an opportunity to help us out, but in the same token, to also stimulate them to help the economy out,” said Allen.
Every elementary, middle and high school in the district will have the Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday.
