Registration for Toys for Tots is almost over

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is almost here, but you still have time to donate to those in need.
The Marine Corps Logistics Base and the Salvation Army are asking you to donate new, unused toys.
They have donation bins located all over the city.
“It’s important for people to donate so no child goes without a toy this year. Sometimes, the parents don’t have the money to afford gifts for their children and not only does it put a smile on the children’s faces, but it also brings stress off of the parents, as well,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shereka Slater.
You can register at the Salvation Army.
Just bring something like a food stamp summary or utility bill and your child's birth certificate or social security.
You can register Thursday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
If you want to register your child to receive donated gifts this holiday season, you need to do so by Friday.
You are asked not to donate toy guns or toy weapons.
