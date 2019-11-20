Rain Saturday, dry Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another near perfect fall day with tons of sun and seasonably mild upper 60s low 70s Wednesday. Tomorrow a sun/cloud mix sunshine as highs top around 70.
Clouds thicken Friday but still dry with warm low-mid 70s. Ahead of the next cold front rain spreads across SWGA Saturday from midday into the evening then ending around midnight.
As the front quickly passes overnight cool dry air filters in Sunday through Tuesday. Highs drop into the 60s and lows into the upper 30s low 40s. Next round of rain Wednesday.
