Pet of the Week, Nov. 18-22

Thursday - Leesburg Animal Hospital presents WALB's Pet of the Week
November 21, 2019 at 1:52 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 1:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Pumpkin!

She is a bulldog mix puppy.

She is a super sweet dog that was hit by a car and found as a stray. A man brought her into the clinic and paid for vaccinations and the clinic tended to her wounds. She is still a bit shy but has a very great personality and loves treats.

Her adoption fee is $100.

She is available for adoption at Leesburg Animal Hospital, 246 Walnut Avenue South.

For more information on adoption, call (229) 759-8384.

