Pet of the Week, Nov. 18-22

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Pumpkin!
She is a bulldog mix puppy.
She is a super sweet dog that was hit by a car and found as a stray. A man brought her into the clinic and paid for vaccinations and the clinic tended to her wounds. She is still a bit shy but has a very great personality and loves treats.
Her adoption fee is $100.
She is available for adoption at Leesburg Animal Hospital, 246 Walnut Avenue South.
For more information on adoption, call (229) 759-8384.
